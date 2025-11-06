NewYorkCoin Skyrockets on Social Feeds as Zohran Mamdani’s Win Triggers a Political Crypto Frenzy

NewYorkCoin (NYC) has unexpectedly burst onto the crypto trending list this week, and that is entirely because of Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral victory in New York City. Mamdani’s win over Donald Trump’s endorsement of Andrew Cuomo, who had positioned himself as the pro-crypto candidate, and Curtis Sliwa was a closely watched three-way contest in New York City.

As a result, any token even loosely connected to the election narrative or localized New York identity is suddenly being pulled into the broader political-crypto discourse.

Impact of Mamdani’s NYC Victory

In its latest analysis, Santiment stated that texts referencing Mamdani’s win include related events such as antisemitic graffiti appearing shortly after the election, in addition to the mentions of prediction markets and crypto references tied to the election result, which shows that the relevance of NYC in social conversation right now is not coming from on-chain activity or trading behavior, but entirely from the political and social significance of this event in New York City.

While Mamdani has not been vocal about his stance on the industry, he is expected to steer New York’s crypto policy toward stricter consumer protection, as evidenced by his support for a crypto bill back in May 2023.

“When crypto companies collapse, it isn’t the rich who suffer, it’s small investors who disproportionately come from low-income and communities of color.”

He had earlier criticised Cuomo for partnering with crypto exchange OKX while the federal government was investigating it.

Other Crypto Narratives

Meanwhile, Santiment’s list shows Bitcoin (BTC) remains the top-trending asset for conventional crypto reasons such as ongoing discussions around BTC’s price cycles, long-term investment strategies, market predictions on Reddit, frequent mentions of BTC in flash transactions, pricing, and wallet compatibility on Telegram, and strong mentions of whale activity, institutional borrowing, and price-action commentary on Twitter.

Ethereum (ETH) is also hovering near the center of market attention due to frequent mentions regarding ETH’s price movements, ETF outflows totaling around $219 million, institutional interest, trading strategies, comparisons with Bitcoin and other altcoins, discussions on market cycles, structural risks, portfolio allocations, and references to crypto trading platforms.

Ripple USD (RLUSD) is trending as a stablecoin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), pegged to the US dollar, with rapid market cap growth and institutional adoption, while also facilitating credit card transactions through partnerships with Mastercard, WebBank, and Gemini, with XRP used for transaction fees.

Next up is Solana (SOL), which is trending because many new Solana-based tokens and projects are being talked about on social media platforms, especially in relation to metrics such as market cap, liquidity, volume, price, holders, and whale activity.

Chainlink (LINK) is trending because it continues to be frequently highlighted for its role as a multi-chain oracle network with partnerships including S&P Dow Jones, involvement in the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, cross-chain token transfers via CCIP, and blockchain-based trade finance pilots, further supported by announcements at SmartCon 2025.