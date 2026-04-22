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New York Sues Coinbase and Gemini Over Prediction Markets

New York AG filed a lawsuit against prediction markets operated by Coinbase and Gemini.
George Georgiev

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The Attorney General for New York filed a lawsuit against the prediction market arms of Coinbase and Gemini on Tuesday. The claim is that these platforms violate state laws against illegal gambling.

According to the petitions filed in the state court in Manhattan, Attorney General Letitia James argues that both Gemini and Coinbase have not obtained New York State Gaming Commission licenses to operate these markets.

The AG also says that the event contracts that the platforms allow users to bet on are “quintessentially gambling.” This is because the outcomes of those events are typically outside the bettors’ control or amount to games of chance.

“Gambling by another name is still gambling, and it is not exempt from regulation under our state laws and Constitution,” said AG James in a statement.

In response to the lawsuit, Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase, said that the company will “continue to fight for the federal oversight of these markets that Congress intended.”

The move comes at a time when prediction markets are surging in popularity. As CryptoPotato recently reported, Polymarket aims to raise another $400 million at a valuation of a whopping $15 billion, highlighting investor appetite and continuous expansion. Moreover, this came just a few weeks after Kalshi, Polymarket’s main competitor, raised a massive $1 billion at a $22 billion valuation.

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About the author

George Georgiev
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Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.