New York Stock Exchange Taps Securitize to Power Tokenized Securities Push

The deal leverages Securitize's SEC-registered transfer agent status to develop a compliant infrastructure for issuing and managing blockchain-native securities at scale.

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, and Securitize announced a collaboration to advance tokenized securities markets.

Securitize was named as the first digital transfer agent eligible to mint blockchain-native securities for corporate and ETF issuers on an upcoming NYSE-affiliated Digital Trading Platform.

NYSE-Securitize Deal

The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, will see NYSE work with Securitize as a design partner to build a digital transfer agent program. The main objective is to enable on-chain settlement of tokenized securities transactions.

According to the official press release, both entities will jointly develop standards for digital transfer agents and tokenization agents, focusing on regulatory, operational, and technical requirements necessary for institutional-grade infrastructure.

Commenting on the latest development, NYSE Group President Lynn Martin stated,

“The NYSE continues to lead the industry in responsible innovation. As we explore how tokenization can enhance capital markets, it is critical that new infrastructure is developed in a way that preserves the trust, transparency, and protections investors expect. Securitize brings deep experience in digital asset infrastructure and transfer agency, making them a strong partner in helping design this next generation of market structure.”

The initiative will leverage Securitize’s position as an SEC-registered transfer agent and its experience in tokenizing real-world assets to help define how transfer agents maintain ownership records, manage corporate actions, and ensure compliance with traditional market standards in a blockchain-based environment. Subject to meeting applicable requirements, this work is expected to support Securitize’s designation as an approved digital transfer agent on the platform.

Additionally, Securitize Markets is expected to participate as a broker-dealer on the Digital Trading Platform. The collaboration is intended to establish foundational frameworks for integrating tokenized securities into regulated financial markets.

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This development comes after the NYSE’s January announcement, outlining plans to create a platform supporting both trading and blockchain-based settlement of tokenized securities, potentially allowing 24/7 trading of US equities and exchange-traded funds.

Tokenization Trend Gains Momentum

The collaboration coincides with a wider industry trend toward scaling tokenization across traditional financial products.

A recent report by Presto Research projected that tokenized assets could approach $490 billion by the end of 2026, driven by expansion in real-world assets and stablecoins. The firm’s outlook pointed to steady demand for tokenized US Treasury bills and credit products on blockchain networks, alongside growing stablecoin use in global payments.