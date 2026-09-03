New XRP Ledger Tool Turns Amendment Testing Into Public Scorecard

XRPL builders can use the dashboard to identify untested edge cases without having to manually inspect every amendment specification.

XRPL developer Denis Angell launched a live dashboard this week that scores every amendment on the XRP Ledger for how much of its functionality has actually been exercised on devnet before it reaches mainnet.

The tool turns amendment readiness, previously a matter of trust in the process, into a public scorecard that shows exactly which transaction types, fields, and result codes have never been touched by a real transaction.

What the Dashboard Actually Tracks

Angell built the tool, hosted at amendments-staging.xrpl.foundation, to read each amendment’s full spec surface directly from the node rather than maintaining it by hand. That includes every transaction type, optional field, flag, result code, and ledger entry the amendment introduces.

The dashboard then watches devnet activity and checks whether a validated transaction has ever exercised each one, with green cells linking to the transaction that first did it and red cells marking what hasn’t happened yet.

The developer explained the reasoning behind the project directly, saying:

“Every new XRPL feature ships as an amendment. Validators vote it in, and once it’s active it’s part of the protocol for good. That deserves real evidence that the feature has been exercised end to end on devnet, not just tested in isolation.”

As of this week, the dashboard is watching 16 amendments live on devnet, and 13 of them still have untested surface.

The widest gaps sit in newer amendments: Sponsor has 65 of its 107 possible checks never exercised, XChainBridge is missing 30 of 40, and MPTokensV1 is short 27 of 102.

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This week’s scan also turned up 59 findings across the set: two spec bugs, 23 documentation gaps, and 34 test gaps.

One amendment, XLS-75 permission delegation, which lets an account hand off narrow powers to another key, such as freezing trust lines and nothing else, closed out its remaining test gaps this week.

According to Angell, the team added logic mapping each delegated transaction back to the specific permission behind it, then exercised every remaining cell on devnet, bringing all 122 checks across its 12 granular permissions to full coverage.

He’s framed the effort as crowdsourced, encouraging XRPL builders to “go find the red cells” and run the missing transactions themselves, since the dashboard picks up new activity within seconds.

Amendment Testing Comes as Adoption Lags

The push for more rigorous pre-activation testing follows a rocky upgrade cycle. As CryptoPotato reported in July, Ripple’s v3.2.0 update, which renamed the core server software from rippled to xrpld and cut node memory usage by 30% to 40%, had sat unadopted by more than half of XRPL nodes weeks after release, even as 89% of the network’s trusted validator set had moved it.