The market opened today in green and SHIB is keen to break higher.

Key Support levels: $0.000011

Key Resistance levels: $0.000014

After a long consolidation in August, SHIB appears to have found a bottom and is ready to explore higher levels. The support at $0.000011 held well and now bulls are putting pressure on the key resistance at $0.000014. If broken, a new rally could commence.

2. Downtrend About to End?

If buyers return here, then SHIB could put an end to this downtrend that has lasted for months. To achieve that, it is critical for this meme coin to turn the $0.000014 level into support. Based on the price action, this week appears decisive on where SHIB will go next.