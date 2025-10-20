New Monday, New Bitcoin Purchase: Strategy Increases Its Holdings to 640,418 BTC

The company sits on a massive paper profit of almost $24 billion due to its investment in BTC.

Strategy, the software company formerly known as MicroStrategy, has established a tradition of announcing Bitcoin purchases at the start of each week, and this Monday was no exception.

Michael Sayler – the devoted proponent of the primary cryptocurrency and founder of the firm – revealed on X that the entity has scooped up 168 BTC for roughly $18.8 million at an average price of $112,051 per unit. Strategy has achieved BTC Yield of 26% YTD 2025, and following the latest buy, it has increased its holdings to 640,418 BTC.

Strategy has acquired 168 BTC for ~$18.8 million at ~$112,051 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 26.0% YTD 2025. As of 10/19/2025, we hodl 640,418 $BTC acquired for ~$47.40 billion at ~$74,010 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/UILBHXkA6a — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 20, 2025

The company started its BTC journey in the summer of BTC and has spent around $47.4 billion to acquire its stash. As of this writing, the USD equivalent of its crypto holdings is over $71 billion, meaning Strategy is sitting on a massive profit of almost $24 billion (at least on paper).

Meanwhile, the firm’s stocks have headed south in the past few months after peaking above $450 during the summer. Currently, MSTR is worth around $289, representing a 13% decline over the past 30 days.