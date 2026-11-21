From missing billions to questionable scenes involving CZ, The Altruists takes creative liberties with a scandal that may not need embellishment.

There is no shortage of material in the FTX collapse to make a gripping television series. A major crypto exchange once valued at over $30 billion, billions of dollars in missing customer funds, a founder who built his public image around effective altruism, and a financial scandal that ended with prison sentences.

The story practically writes itself. Yet Netflix’s The Altruists, starring Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison, appears to have found a different story worth telling.

Rewriting the FTX Story

The series takes the spectacular implosion of one of crypto’s biggest exchanges and turns much of it into a relationship-driven drama, where personal rivalries, romantic tensions, and corporate intrigue compete for attention. It does not claim to be a docuseries. But that’s still an odd creative choice for a scandal that left millions of customers unable to access their money.

FTX was a financial disaster rooted in the misuse of customer funds. Alameda Research, the trading firm closely tied to Bankman-Fried, had access to billions of dollars belonging to FTX customers. The exchange eventually collapsed, and Bankman-Fried was convicted in 2023. He received a 25-year prison sentence and was ordered to forfeit $11 billion. Ellison, who cooperated with prosecutors and testified against him, received a two-year sentence.

Those details matter.

One of the biggest criticisms from the crypto community concerns the show’s emphasis on the relationship between Bankman-Fried and Ellison. Many also noted that The Altruists placed disproportionate blame on Ellison, given the roles played by Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh, and the evidence that Bankman-Fried was frequently the final decision-maker.

Then there is the portrayal of Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

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A particularly controversial scene in episode four reportedly shows CZ, played by Terry Chen, suggesting that Bankman-Fried give Alameda access to FTX customer trading data so the firm could front-run its own users. Bankman-Fried is presented as the person resisting the unethical proposal. The problem? There is no publicly documented evidence that this conversation ever took place. Even Forbes questioned the inclusion of the scene.

CZ and Bankman-Fried were business rivals, but their legal cases were very different. The former pleaded guilty in November 2023 to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program at Binance. He served four months in prison in 2024. He was not accused of stealing customer deposits to fund a trading operation. Bankman-Fried’s conviction involved an entirely different set of offenses.

The framing of CZ as someone personally determined to destroy FTX also deserves scrutiny. The timeline is not particularly complicated. CoinDesk published Alameda’s balance sheet on November 2, 2022. CZ announced Binance would liquidate its remaining FTT holdings on November 6. Binance agreed to potentially acquire FTX on November 8 before withdrawing the following day after due diligence. FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

CZ’s actions may have accelerated the exchange’s collapse, but they did not create the $8.7 billion hole in its finances. That distinction seems to get lost when the story needs a convenient antagonist.

The Binance founder, for his part, has made it clear that he does not intend to watch the series. He has also said that forces are spreading negative narratives with substantial funding behind them.

Let’s Not Forget The Courtroom Drama

For many, FTX was not an entertaining Silicon Valley cautionary tale. It was where their savings, investments, and trust in the crypto industry went.

Bankman-Fried’s courtroom cross-examination also revealed details that the series did not need to downplay. When questioned about the handling of customer money and Alameda’s spending, he repeatedly resorted to variations of “I don’t recall” and “I’m not sure.” He disputed seemingly straightforward questions over wording, resisted accepting responsibility for fraud, and attempted to shift blame towards people in his former inner circle.

There was already more than enough drama in those proceedings.

Now, even prison walls don’t seem to stop him from pushing his innocence claims.