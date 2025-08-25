Crypto markets are preparing for a wave of selling pressure as more than $998 million worth of token unlocks hit circulation between August 25 and August 31, according to data from Tokenomist.

The largest scheduled releases include Sui (SUI), Optimism (OP), Jupiter (JUP), and Huma Finance (HUMA).

Heavy Unlock Schedule

The token activations consist of several one-off cliff unlocks totaling roughly $185 million per the Tokenomist website, as well as multiple linear unlocks, which will contribute a much larger $813 million.

Sui tops the list with $161 million worth of tokens, representing 1.2% of supply, set to hit the market. It is followed by Slash Vision Labs (SVL), which will make available nearly 19% of its supply valued at more than $37 million.

Other notable one-time unlocks include Jupiter’s $27.31 million, Optimism’s $24.30 million, and Kamino’s $13.97 million. Huma Finance, meanwhile, will add nearly $10 million worth of its native cryptocurrency, amounting to more than 21% of its supply, to circulation.

Linear unlocks will stretch across several major assets. Filecoin alone will see more than $22 million worth of its FIL token released daily for a total of about $156.39 million over the week.

Solana is also scheduled for significant unlocks, amounting to over $104 million, with each day seeing about $14.87 worth of new SOL hitting the market. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) faces just over $3 million in new tokens each day.

Elsewhere, Avalanche’s circulating supply will expand by about $2.5 million daily, and Worldcoin (WLD) will see close to $5 million in fresh tokens entering the market each day of this week.

Market Outlook

Investors may be particularly alert to the performance of HUMA, which set a new all-time low at $0.0254 today according to CoinGecko, down more than 78% from its May peak.

Other unlock-bound tokens are also showing strain, with Sophon (SOPH) losing 9% in the last seven days, while Renzo (REZ) dropped almost 7% in the last 24 hours and was trading 95% below its 2024 high at the time of this writing.

Solana is also in the spotlight. In a recent interview, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes said he prefers to back Ethereum over SOL for the current cycle, suggesting ETH offers stronger upside potential. However, the asset has risen by more than 10% in the last week to just over $200, even though it shaved off 3.4% in the past day.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin is showing mixed signals. The OG meme coin is trading near $0.23, down more than 4% in 24 hours, with analysts tracking a symmetrical triangle pattern forming on the charts. Support sits at $0.22 and resistance at $0.25, with a decisive move expected soon. One market watcher, Ali Martinez, suggested a DOGE rally toward $0.31 could follow a breakout, while failure to hold support risks a slide to $0.19.