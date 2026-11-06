Near (NEAR) Plummets 15% Weekly, Yet This Signal Hints at a Reversal

NEAR is no longer part of the top 20 biggest cryptocurrencies after its market cap dropped to roughly $4.8 billion.

A wide range of altcoins have recorded steep weekly declines, and NEAR is no exception.

It is among the worst performers, with its price tumbling to a six-week low, yet popular analyst Ali Martinez spotted a positive signal that could precede a rebound. Here’s how high the asset can go in the short term.

The End of the Correction?

As of press time, NEAR trades around $3.70, down 15% on the weekly chart and performing much worse than BTC, ETH, and others over the same period. Its market capitalization fell under $5 billion, and the token is no longer among the top 20 biggest cryptocurrencies. As the broader market remains under pressure, Martinez noted that the TD Sequential has flashed a buy signal on NEAR’s daily chart.

The analyst said the indicator correctly identified a major trend shift in mid-October. Back then, it flashed a Sequential Aggressive 13, followed by a 39.5% pullback from roughly $6 to $3.63.

“Now, the same indicator is signaling a potential reversal in the opposite direction. I’m watching $4.30 as the first target and a move to the setup resistance trendline around $4.80,” Martinez stated.

Michael van de Poppe said he’s been covering NEAR for a long time, claiming the hysteria around it peaked when its price spiked above $5. Now, though, the price level is much lower, and it could present “interesting areas for accumulation.” He said the zone below $3.50 is where he’d “want to be bidding,” suggesting that the correction might be coming to an end.

For his part, Giannis Andreou claimed that buyers must first defend the $3.60-$3.60 range and establish a higher low before the recovery can develop. He believes a daily acceptance above $4.10-$4.30 would bring $4.80-$5 into focus and might lead to a further jump to $6.

“The larger objective is another touch of the upper rising trendline. The illustrated route meets it near $7.00, but the exact contact price depends on when price reaches the moving boundary,” his analysis reads.

The Best Opportunity?

Posty, an X user with more than 100,000 followers, also recently touched on the asset. He noted its solid performance over the past two months, claiming nobody realizes this could be “the best opportunity we get this cycle.” The analyst maintained that the retest of the key weekly level of $3 and the 200-week moving average (WMA) “looks too perfect.”

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