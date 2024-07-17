The Aptos ecosystem has experienced remarkable growth this year.

According to the official press release shared with CryptoPotato, the number of active addresses on the Aptos blockchain has more than doubled, increasing from 77,382 on January 16th to 186,685 by July 8th.

Aptos User Growth

As per data on the new Nansen’s Aptos Growth Dashboard, May 2024 was especially significant for Aptos, as it processed a record-breaking 117.376 million transactions in a single day, vastly surpassing Solana’s peak of 31.7 million and setting a new high for Layer 1 blockchains, previously held by Sui Network at 65 million transactions.

Additionally, the network’s developer base continues to expand, as evidenced by the steady rise in deployed contracts.

Key entities within the Aptos ecosystem, such as Echelon Market and Topaz, have seen an increase in new users, whereas others have experienced a slight decline, likely influenced by broader market conditions. It is important to note that Amnis Finance, despite a drop in user numbers, has recorded an uptick in transactions, indicating an improving product-market fit.

Nansen x Aptos

Against this backdrop of growth, Nansen, the leading provider of blockchain analytics and insights, has announced its partnership with Aptos. The main objective is to deliver on-chain analytics and data to the Aptos ecosystem.

By leveraging Nansen’s Aptos Growth Dashboard, users can access crucial metrics such as active addresses, transaction volume, daily deployments, and the top five entities within the network. The partnership will essentially enable investors, developers, and crypto teams to identify areas of user activity, optimize co-marketing opportunities, and improve competitor analysis.

Commenting on the development, Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik said,

“We’re excited to partner with Aptos, the fastest parallel blockchain, to deliver comprehensive on-chain data and analytics to their thriving ecosystem. This collaboration will empower investors, developers, and crypto teams with the tools they need to delve deeper into the Aptos ecosystem. We are confident that this partnership will be a catalyst for innovation within the blockchain space.”