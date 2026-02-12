MYX Finance (MYX) Plunges 40% Daily, Bitcoin (BTC) Stalls at $67K: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s underwhelming price movements continue as the asset has failed to stage a notable recovery from its dip below $66,000 yesterday and now sits just a grand higher.
Some altcoins have posted more impressive gains over the past day, including HYPE and HBAR, both of which have gained around 5%.
BTC Stalls at $67K
The primary cryptocurrency has been in a knockdown state for weeks. Ever since it was rejected at $90,000 on January 28, the predominant force in the market has been the bears. The culmination of a week-long correction took place last Friday when they drove the asset to its lowest position in well over a year at $60,000.
After such a calamity in which bitcoin lost $30,000 in less than ten days, the bulls finally intervened and staged a quick and impressive rebound to $72,000. BTC tried to take down that level on a couple of occasions by Monday, but it was ultimately stopped.
The latest correction occurred yesterday when bitcoin slipped below $66,000 again. Although it bounced to $68,000 almost immediately, it couldn’t continue higher and now trades around $67,000 once more after a 5% weekly decline.
Its market cap struggles at $1.340 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts has dropped further to 56.6%.
MYX Plunges
Most larger-cap alts are slightly in the green on a daily scale. However, ETH continues to trade well below $2,000, and XRP is beneath $1.40. Only BNB has defended its territory and sits above $600 from the top 5 alts. HYPE and HBAR are today’s top gainers from this cohort of altcoins, posting 5% gains to $30 and $0.093, respectively.
PIPPIN continues to chart notable gains, surging 11% daily and a whopping 190% weekly to almost $0.50. ASTER and VET follow suit. In contrast, MYX has dumped by nearly 40% daily to under $3.3.
The total crypto market cap has remained below $2.4 trillion on CG, even though it has increased slightly ($2o billion or so) since yesterday.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.