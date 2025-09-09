Bitcoin’s price continues to reclaim some of the recently lost glory, and jumped past $113,000 for the first time since Friday.

Many altcoins have produced more substantial gains, including some of the larger-cap ones, such as HYPE, which set a new all-time high.

Can BTC Reclaim $113K?

After the sluggish previous week when BTC dropped below $108,000 on several occasions, the bulls finally started to regain control on Thursday and especially Friday. At the time, they initiated an impressive leg up that drove bitcoin to a weekly high of $113,400 (on Bistamp) after the latest US jobs report.

However, the asset met an immediate rejection at that point that pushed it south by three grand in less than an hour. The weekend was once again uneventful, as bitcoin spent it trading sideways between $110,000 and $111,500.

The cryptocurrency went back on the offensive on Monday when it challenged $113,000 only to be driven down by two grand. However, the bulls were persistent and propelled another rally, pushing BTC to just over $113,200 earlier today.

It faced some pressure there, but it’s still trading around $113,000 as of press time. Its market cap has grown to $2.250 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts has retreated slightly to 56.1%.

MYX Rockets

Today’s top performer from the largest 100 alts is the newcomer to the group – MYX Finance (MYX). The asset has skyrocketed by almost 280% on a daily scale and now trades above $16.

Naturally, such triple-digit price pumps are rare for the top 100 alts. The second in line is WLD, which has shot up by another 50% after yesterday’s rally and even topped $2 earlier today before it was pushed to just under that level.

M, SKY, ENA, NEAR, BONK, and PENGU follow suit, with more modest gains of somewhere between 7% and 13%. HYPE marked a new all-time high above $54 after a 6% daily jump.

The larger-cap alts are also in the green, as the graph below will show, with increases of up to 5.5% for LIKE, ADA, and XLM.