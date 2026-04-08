Mystery Traders Pocket $663K Hours Before Iran Ceasefire; Luck or Leaked Intelligence?

Lawmakers and critics have warned that prediction markets could incentivize individuals with privileged knowledge to profit from deadly geopolitical events and conflicts.

Lookonchain recently flagged a suspicious cluster of trades, intensifying concerns about insider activity in prediction markets. According to its findings, four wallets collectively made about $663,000 by betting on a US-Iran ceasefire occurring by April 7.

What stood out was not just the profits, but the behavior of the wallets involved.

Uncanny Precision

Most of them were freshly created and funded on the same day the bets were placed, and had no prior transaction history. These accounts entered “YES” positions just hours before the ceasefire materialized, and did so at extremely low implied probabilities, ranging from 2.9% to 10.3%, Lookonchain said in its update. This meant the market largely did not expect such an outcome at the time.

The timing, along with the lack of previous activity and the precision of the wagers, has raised questions about whether these trades were acting on non-public information. The occurrence adds to the already existing pattern of scrutiny around prediction platforms, where users can speculate on geopolitical events, including military actions, long before they are officially confirmed.

Interestingly, these concerns are not isolated. Last month, reports emerged that a trader had accumulated nearly $1 million in profits since 2024 by consistently placing well-timed bets on Polymarket tied to US and Israeli military actions involving Iran. This individual reportedly achieved a 93% success rate on high-value wagers and correctly predicted events that were not publicly announced in advance. The pattern included placing trades just hours before important developments.

An earlier report highlighted a similar case involving a user known as “Magamyman,” who reportedly earned over $553,000 by betting on outcomes tied to Iran and its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. These trades were placed shortly before a confirmed Israeli strike on February 28, 2026, which resulted in Khamenei’s death. Many lawmakers and critics had then argued that such platforms may enable individuals with access to sensitive or classified information to monetize geopolitical events.

In February, Israeli authorities charged an IDF reservist and a civilian for allegedly using classified military information to place bets on Polymarket.

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Enforcement, Not Elimination

Despite all the scrutiny, prediction markets have become massively popular. Recently, prominent asset manager Bitwise filed for prediction market ETFs. Its CIO, Matt Hougan, said that insider trading “should not be tolerated in any market.”

But he said that the “existence of bad actors in a market is an argument for better enforcement,” not for eliminating it.