Mystery Bitcoin Burn: 11-Year Dormant Wallets Torch $8.3M in BTC

The burned Bitcoin would have been worth nearly $13.4 million when the OG crypto was at its $126,000 peak in October last year.

Yesterday, five Bitcoin (BTC) wallets that had remained untouched for about 11 years came to life, only to send their combined holdings of 107 BTC, worth around $8.3 million, to a burn address.

The transactions were flagged by blockchain analytics account Lookonchain, which called the event “just unbelievable.”

107 BTC Sent to Burn Address

Because all five wallets moved at nearly the same time, observers quickly concluded that the activity was likely coordinated by a single person or group.

The wallets, created in 2014, paid about $5.56 in total fees to destroy the BTC, which, at the cryptocurrency’s all-time high of more than $126,000 last October, would’ve been worth close to $13.4 million.

A burn address is a publicly accessible wallet with no known private keys, meaning that any crypto sent to it cannot be retrieved, and on-chain data shows that the funds landed on one of the better-known ones, 1111111111111111111114oLvT2, which currently holds over 807 BTC valued at around $61 million that has been accumulated across more than 146,000 transactions.

Commenting on the incident, Blockstream CEO Adam Back described it as an “accidental quantum bounty.” According to him, the burn address’s public key can be mathematically derived from its structure, which means that sufficiently powerful quantum computers could, at least in theory, calculate the private key and claim whatever would be sitting there.

Others on X offered very different theories, with one user floating the idea that an AI chatbot with access to a Bitcoin wallet had made the transfer by mistake. Developer Bit Dov proposed that the sender may have deliberately torched the coins to give any potential attacker nothing to steal in the event of a wrench attack, which is indeed becoming more common by the day, leading to top crypto executives reportedly spending millions of dollars on their personal safety.

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That same developer also noted that the transaction included time-based parameters, raising the possibility that they were triggered by a dead man’s switch, an automated mechanism that activates if someone fails to interact with a system within a set period.

A Weird Move

At the time the burn was reported, Bitcoin was trading at around $77,000, with the asset struggling to hold momentum and sitting below its 200-day moving average near $80,000 and oscillating between roughly $76,500 and the aforementioned $77,000 over the past day.

That context makes the decision to destroy $8.3 million even harder to comprehend, since the BTC , had they been sold, would have fetched a really good price in a reasonably liquid market.