My Neighbor Alice (MNA), a blockchain-based multiplayer builder game, has partnered with Pudgy Penguins to introduce a new in-game region called Pudgy Land. The collaboration enables full integration of the Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, and Pudgy Rods NFT collections into the MNA universe.

Notably, the partnership coincides with the launch of Chapter One: A New Beginning on June 17, marking a fresh start for the game. MNA players can now explore new quests and winter-themed content in a newly added environment called Snowflake Wilds. This area is part of the broader Pudgy Land experience.

Exclusive Pudgy Land Features for NFT Holders

NFT holders from the Pudgy community will have exclusive access to Pudgy Land, a zone within My Neighbor Alice designed for social interaction, exploration, and crafting. All 8,888 Pudgy Penguins, 22,222 Lil Pudgys, and 7,399 Pudgy Rods will be rendered as unique 3D avatars inside the MNA world.

These NFTs can be used as playable characters, starting as eggs that hatch into the user’s specific asset. Holders can customize their profiles with Pudgy traits and use Pudgy Rods to engage with themed fishing mechanics. These features add depth to the immersive experience in Pudgy Land.

My Neighbor Alice’s VP of Games, Steve Haßenpflug, described the integration as a major step toward blockchain interoperability. He said the project has made over 40,000 Pudgy NFTs functional in-game as native 3D assets, enabling new forms of user-driven content and gameplay.

A New NFT Gameplay

The MNA update introduces new Pudgy-themed content, including non-player characters (NPCs), interactive quests, and craftable wearable items tailored for NFT holders. Players can also create emotes tied to their NFTs and sell them to others within the MNA ecosystem.

While several features are exclusive to Pudgy holders, the seasonal update also includes general quests and winter-themed items available to all players. This blend of exclusive and accessible content is designed to attract both new users and existing NFT communities.

Looking ahead, the collaboration marks the beginning of a broader initiative to integrate more NFT projects into the Alice metaverse. My Neighbor Alice aims to foster cross-collection interoperability while expanding its open-world, community-driven gameplay.