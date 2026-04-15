Musk’s X Introduces Cashtags with Real-Time Market Data for Crypto

X has launched a feature called “Cashtags” that lets users view real-time stock and crypto charts directly within the app.

The feature is currently available to iPhone users in the United States and Canada.

How Cashtags Works

X head of product, Nikita Bier, announced the Cashtags rollout on April 14, framing it around the social platform’s existing role in financial markets.

“X has always been the best source of financial news for traders and investors,” Bier wrote. “Billions of dollars are allocated every day based on what people read on Timeline.”

Simply put, Cashtags is like traditional hashtags but for finance. The feature is built around stock ticker symbols or crypto tokens prefixed with dollar signs that have now been turned into clickable links that connect X users to related financial information about that asset. In the past, such tags only highlighted ticker-like texts and linked them to basic mentions.

According to Bier, when a user searches or posts a cashtag for a specific asset or a contract address, X will automatically suggest related stocks or cryptocurrencies from which they can select the one they want. Furthermore, tapping on a cashtag will show posts that mentioned it as well as its price chart, all without having to leave X. In this way, users will be able to match chatter on the platform with the right token or stock. This means that traders will no longer have to toggle between X and separate charting tools to cross-reference what they are reading.

Bier also pointed out that people will be able to use the information from Cashtags to trade seamlessly from X. For instance, a pilot integration with Canadian brokerage firm Wealthsimple allows users in the country to place orders on assets by tapping a built-in button that routes them straight to the Wealthsimple platform.

Solana also confirmed that Cashtags will run on its network, with pricing data for the ecosystem’s tokens powered by Jupiter Exchange, historical data provided by Birdeye, and the underlying infrastructure developed by Dialect and Helius.

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A Feature That Has Been a Long Time Coming

The concept of Cashtags is not entirely new, as it underwent a brief trial in late 2022 using data from TradingView and eToro, with former X CEO Linda Yaccarino later saying that there were plans to introduce in-app trading on the platform. Hopes for the feature solidified earlier in the year when Bier namedropped it while expressing his desire to see crypto proliferate on X but without applications that spam and harass random users.

Community reaction has so far been largely positive, with citizen journalism account Autism Capital describing the feature as “actually really cool,” noting that tapping $BTC pulls up the chart alongside relevant posts so that users can track sentiment around tickers across crypto and stocks.

“It’s super well designed,” they wrote.

Others suggested the tool could be used beyond finance to cover live events, news, and sports, with dedicated panels for real-time discussion and data, to which Bier responded with, “Give me 18 hours,” hinting at rapid iteration.

The product’s launch has come at a time when crypto markets are showing renewed activity, with BTC flying past $75,000 yesterday to mark its highest level in a month and Ethereum touching $2,400.