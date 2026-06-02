Mt. Gox Transfers $731 Million in Bitcoin to a New Wallet: Time to Worry?

Mt. Gox has transferd over $700 million worth of BTC to a new wallet. What could it mean?

Mt. Gox-linked wallet has moved a total of 10,306 BTC worth approximately $731 million at the time of this writing to a new wallet, sparking community chatter about a potential sale.

Data from Arkham Intelligence shows that the receiving address is not associated with any centralized or decentralized exchange, indicating no immediate need for worry.

This means the transaction may simply be a part of internal wallet management or preparation for future distributions, rather than direct selling pressure.

The context is also a lot more nuanced. That’s because Mt. Gox claims have become very attractive to institutional players. As CryptoPotato reported, Strive Asset Management recently announced plans to build a treasury worth 75,000 BTC by buying approved but undistributed Mt. Gox claims, estimated at around $8 billion.

That suggests some creditors may be selling claims before distribution, while buyers like Strive could absorb supply without BTC immediately hitting the spot market.

Recall that Mt. Gox was once the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange, handling about 70% of BTC transactions before its collapse in 2014. For now, the recent transfer remains noteworthy, but without exchange deposits, it’s definitely not a clear of evidence of imminent selling.