In a period marked by economic turbulence, Strategy is quietly outperforming Silicon Valley’s brightest stars, delivering a staggering 133% return over the past 12 months.

The company’s Bitcoin-holding plan has seen it eclipse the so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks, which have slumped under the weight of a global trade war.

The Bitcoin Bet

Data from financial research platform YCharts shows that as of April 15, Strategy’s one-year total returns stood at about 133%, dunking on the once-unshakeable Wall Street giants.

Tesla, the best-performing among the seven, lags far behind Strategy, managing only 57% returns year-over-year. The second best was Nvidia, which, reeling from a $5.5 billion hit due to U.S.-China chip restrictions, is up 30%, followed by Apple at 17%.

Meanwhile, Meta and Google are hovering near stagnation, managing 12-month returns of 4% and 2%, respectively. Amazon and Microsoft are posting outright losses, their growth narratives knocked sideways by macroeconomic headwinds.

Strategy’s performance is even more remarkable when examined within the context of the disruptions caused to global markets after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on nearly every major trading partner.

The move resulted in the S&P 500 shedding over 6% to record its worst week since the COVID crash, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow Jones dropping into bear market territory, losing more than $5 trillion in market cap in just days.

Saylor Doubles Down

Amid the turmoil, Strategy has kept up its Bitcoin accumulation. Just days ago, it bought 3,459 BTC for around $286 million at an average price of $82,618.

That purchase followed an even larger buy of 22,048 BTC for $1.92 billion in late March. It now holds 531,644 BTC, acquired at an average price of $67,556, and is worth nearly $36 billion.

The company’s performance against the tech titans had Executive Chairman Michael Saylor gloating on X:

“There is a @Strategy to beat the Magnificent 7.”

His boast triggered a wave of commentary, with supporters hailing it as a masterclass in conviction:

“Turns out holding satoshis on corporate balance sheets hits harder than holding PR budgets,” quipped one X user.

At the same time, another added, “Outperforming the Magnificent 7 with 21 million reasons,” alluding to BTC’s total supply.

But not everyone is convinced. “What happens when we dip and you get a margin call like in 2022?” asked a community member, echoing lingering concerns about overexposure.

Indeed, that fear almost materialized earlier in the month. MSTR stock went from $340 in late March to under $240 on April 8 following rumors that Strategy could be forced to sell its Bitcoin amidst a broader market rout. However, by the following Monday, the stock had recovered to $300, posting a 15% weekly gain and silencing speculation.