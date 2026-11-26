Sberbank joined the Bank of Russia's register of crypto exchange organizations in October in a separate adoption move in the country.

The Moscow Exchange (MOEX), Russia’s leading stock exchange, is all set to introduce crypto trading on December 1.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether (USDT) will be included in the initial phase. Trading will be available to both qualified and non-professional investors, although access will be subject to certain restrictions, including mandatory testing and an annual investment limit of 300,000 rubles through a single intermediary.

Financial intermediaries are expected to provide access to these assets once their trading systems are prepared. However, the planned introduction of USDT has raised concerns over taxation, as the stablecoin is treated differently from Bitcoin and Ethereum under Russian law.

Tax Twist

The exchange announced that transactions involving USDT would attract a 22% value-added tax (VAT), calculated on the transaction amount, while legal entities earning profits from such trades would also be subject to a 25% income tax. This category includes brokers, crypto exchanges, management companies, and digital depositories.

The National Clearing Center explained that USDT is classified as a foreign digital instrument rather than a digital currency because it has an issuer, Tether, unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are considered issuerless assets under Russian legislation. As a result, USDT transactions do not currently qualify for the VAT exemption applicable to certain digital currency operations.

MOEX later removed its announcement regarding the VAT charge, which ended up adding uncertainty to the tax treatment of the trading of the stablecoin. Proposed amendments to Russia’s Tax Code that would exempt digital depositories and crypto exchanges from VAT on transactions involving non-deliverable foreign digital rights, including USDT and other stablecoins, have passed only their first reading.

Further legislative changes are therefore required to establish a clear tax framework.

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Sberbank’s Crypto Push

Previously, Sberbank joined the Bank of Russia’s register of crypto exchange organizations in October. The registration allowed the country’s largest bank to buy and sell digital currencies on its own behalf outside organized trading, in accordance with the central bank’s framework. Sberbank was already registered as a digital depository. It is one of only two institutions, alongside VTB, listed in both categories.

Crypto depositories maintain records of clients’ digital assets, facilitate transfers, and provide access to the addresses where holdings are stored.