Morph Launches $150M Payment Accelerator Amid Explosive Stablecoin Growth

The stablecoin market is likely to become a cornerstone of global financial infrastructure, and Morph intends to remain a part of the movement.

The stablecoin sector has seen significant growth over the last few years. With a 60-fold increase in market cap since 2020, the sector is likely to become a cornerstone of global financial infrastructure within the next decade.

In its State of Stablecoins report, the team at Morph, an Ethereum layer-2 payment network, highlights key sector findings from recent years. Some highlights include annual transaction volume growth and future predictions. Morph also announces its plans to tap into the growing market through a payment accelerator program.

The Growth of the Stablecoin Market

According to Morph, the stablecoin market has evolved from a “niche speculative tool” into a major part of global payment rails. Between 2020 and 2026, the stablecoin market cap has grown to $320 billion. The figure hovered around $312 billion by the end of 2025. These assets now facilitate at least $33 trillion in annual transaction volume, surpassing the combined volumes of Visa and Mastercard, which account for $15.7 trillion and $9.8 trillion, respectively.

Furthermore, Morph insists that current data debunks the misconception that stablecoins are primarily for crypto traders. Stablecoins are increasingly being used in the real economy, with more institutions and businesses flocking to blockchain rails.

Proof of this rise is the monthly transaction volume in mainstream scaling, crossing $1.25 trillion in August 2025. The growth was accompanied by wallets increasing by 53% to more than 30 million. Business-to-business (B2B) stablecoin payments also rose from less than $100 million monthly in early 2023 to over $6 billion by mid-2025. B2B flows now account for roughly $226 billion (60%) of identifiable real-economy stablecoin volume.

It is worth mentioning that 41% of institutional users say they have saved at least 10% by using stablecoins for payments. This confirms the belief that stablecoin transfers are more economically viable than traditional payment rails.

Morph Rolls Out $150M Accelerator

Looking ahead, Morph predicts that the emerging market economy will adopt private stablecoins as legal tender alongside national currencies for the first time in 2028. About 54% of organizations (especially Fortune 500 companies) are already planning to deploy stablecoin solutions within the next 12 months.

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Per Morph’s roadmap for the next five years, the total stablecoin market cap could exceed $1.9 trillion by 2030. Artificial intelligence agents could become the largest group of transaction initiators by 2027, with SWIFT tapping into the stablecoin sector to remain competitive.

To ensure they are part of this movement of value across the global economy, the Morph Payment Accelerator has launched a $150 million initiative backed by the crypto exchange Bitget. The fund will support companies in scaling high-volume payment applications.