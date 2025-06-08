A man suspected of playing a major role in a series of recent French crypto-related kidnappings, including that of Ledger’s co-founder, has been arrested in Morocco.

The suspect, a French-Moroccan national, was reportedly found in possession of multiple bladed weapons and several mobile phones.

Details of The Arrest

According to a local media report, 24-year-old Badiss Mohamed Amide Bajjou was wanted by French authorities and the subject of a 2023 Interpol red notice. The announcement had been issued for charges related to the arrest, kidnapping, false imprisonment, or arbitrary detention of a hostage.

At the request of French authorities, Morocco’s national police and intelligence service apprehended Bajjou in the northern Moroccan city of Tangier. The country’s General Directorate for National Security confirmed the operation in an official statement.

“I sincerely thank Morocco for this arrest, which demonstrates the excellent judicial cooperation between our two countries, particularly against organized crime,” said French Minister of Justice Gérald Darmanin in a statement on X.

Last week, French authorities also charged 25 people, including six minors, in connection with a series of kidnappings and attempted abductions in the region.

In May, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau held an emergency meeting with crypto industry leaders. The ministry later announced plans to improve the safety of individuals involved in the sector. The new measures include giving priority access to police emergency lines, home security evaluations, and safety briefings from French law enforcement.

Crypto-Linked Abductions

France has recently experienced several kidnappings and failed attempts targeting crypto executives and their families. One of the most recent incidents occurred on May 13 in broad daylight. Attackers allegedly tried to abduct the daughter and grandson of Pierre Noizat, CEO of French crypto platform Paymium.

This followed two successful incidents where victims were later released with missing fingers. Also in May, the father of a French crypto millionaire was abducted in Paris while walking his dog. The victim was later held for several days before being freed after a ransom demand of $7.8 million.

In January, David Balland, co-founder of crypto wallet provider Ledger, was forcefully taken from his home in central France during the early hours of January 21. The executive was then kept in captivity until a police operation on the night of January 22 led to his release. This case also involved a ransom of around $11.4 million.