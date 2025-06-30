TL;DR

The price of the Solana-based meme coin skyrocketed after drawing massive attention across social media platforms.

One trader turned $290 into $1.6 million but still holds the position – risky, as the valuation could crash just as fast. Moreover, the token lacks real utility, making the rally purely speculative.

The Impressive Jump

It’s a familiar sight in the meme coin sector: a token suddenly skyrocketing by double or even triple digits in a short period. Today’s best performer is the lesser-known MORI COIN (MORI), whose price has exploded by over 300% on a 24-hour scale, while its market capitalization has surged past $150 million.

The Solana-based asset is one of the top-trending cryptocurrencies on CoinGecko, and among the most talked-about on the social media platform X. Its rally is driven by considerable interest from traders.

Earlier today, Stalkchain estimated that MORI headed north due to a wave of fresh wallets that were “aggressively buying in.”

While the meme coin’s rally is undoubtedly impressive, investors contemplating whether to jump on the bandwagon should keep some important notes in mind. For one, MORI was launched by a notorious Russian YouTuber (with over 3.2 million followers) who allegedly runs a massive Darknet marketplace.

That said, many X users labeled the asset as one of the biggest scams in the crypto space. David Crypto Scam Hunter supports that thesis, albeit suggesting that further gains in the future are not out of the question.

⚠️⛔️$MORI One of the biggest scams rn It might go higher – why not? But no doubt… it’s a massive scam Update coming soon. https://t.co/idZMnn6MdK pic.twitter.com/u2BOo496HR — David Crypto Scam Hunter (@CryptoScamHuntO) June 30, 2025

Besides its purported connection to a Dark Web marketplace, MORI lacks intrinsic value, and its price is driven purely by hype, speculation, and insider promotion. There’s also limited transparency regarding the token’s supply, developer wallets, or whale distributions. Its marketing strategy mirrors previous pump-and-dump schemes, which have caused crucial losses to investors in the past.

Early Birds Make Fortunes

Scam or not, MORI (just like many other meme coin that recorded massive gains in its early days) allowed savvy traders to generate substantial profits.

The X account, DexCheck AI, revealed the case of one person (or entity) who turned $290 into $1.6 million by investing in the token. As of this writing, the wallet still holds the position. This is a risky move, as a potential crash could wipe out the paper profits entirely. However, MORI’s bull run might still be in its early stages, and the fortune could potentially grow even larger in the coming days.