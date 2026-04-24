Morgan Stanley Launches Stablecoin Reserve Fund

MSNXX invests only in cash, US Treasury bills, notes, and overnight repurchase agreements, allowing for a stable one-dollar NAV.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management has introduced a new fund designed to support stablecoin issuers.

The firm announced the Stablecoin Reserves Portfolio (MSNXX) in New York as part of its Institutional Liquidity Funds Trust, structured as a government money market fund.

Changing Market Needs

According to an April 23 press release, the fund aligns with the reserve requirements outlined in the GENIUS Act. The investment bank also says its main goal is to offer stablecoin payment issuers a compliant option for holding the funds backing their tokens.

Fred McMullen, Co-Head of Global Liquidity at Morgan Stanley, believes the product will help address a clear market need. The official said that there has been a major increase in stablecoin issuers and that the rising number of these digital assets shows potential for future growth.

“We are pleased to deliver a new investment solution to the marketplace that seeks to address the needs of stablecoin issuers,” he wrote.

The bank also set up the fund in a way that promotes capital preservation and liquidity, with the aim of maintaining a stable one-dollar Net Asset Value (NAV) and generating income. Additionally, it only invests in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, notes, and overnight repurchase agreements.

Morgan Stanley has been making several moves to expand its digital asset offerings, with Amy Oldenburg, head of Digital Assets at the firm, emphasizing this in the press release.

“Developing innovative ways to work with stablecoin issuers is another step towards modernizing the financial infrastructure and a key way to improve our institutional clients’ experience,” she wrote.

She further explained that by doing this, its customers from different market segments will get more opportunities, which will also make finance more accessible.

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Recent activity by the bank shows just how much it has been prioritizing cryptocurrencies, with it launching the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust in April. Earlier in the year, the company also introduced a DAP Class share within its Treasury Securities Portfolio.

McMullen said that these developments are also part of the firm’s long-term strategy, noting that it has been actively engaging across the industry to increase its capacity to offer crypto liquidity solutions. He finished by saying that although the effort is still in its early stages, the recent product launches show their commitment to developing solutions that address changing investor needs.

Elsewhere, banks and crypto institutions have been holding talks for months at the White House to settle a dispute over whether the latter should let customers earn a reward on their stablecoin investments. Financial institutions have been opposing the idea because they claim that yield-bearing stablecoins pull funds away from checking and saving accounts, weakening a primary source of lending capital.

Most recently, White House economists opined that banning crypto firms from offering these rewards wouldn’t have a meaningful effect on banks, while also removing consumer benefits gained from these returns.