Bitcoin surged to a fresh record high above $111,000 earlier this week, marking a strong recovery from its early April low of $75,000.

This rally reflects a renewed appetite for risk among investors, and analysts believe the cryptocurrency could climb even higher.

Buyers Return in Force

Upon examining the Spot Taker Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) over a 90-day window, CryptoQuant analysts have observed a return to the “green” zone, indicating that taker buy orders are once again outpacing sell orders.

This metric tracks the net difference between aggressive buyers and sellers in the spot market, and its recent turn upward signals renewed buying interest. For much of the past few months, the chart remained red, reflecting dominant selling pressure that coincided with price pullbacks.

However, the current transition implies that buyers may be regaining control, which could support the case for continued price appreciation. As Bitcoin hovers near its new all-time high, the sustained strength in taker buy activity suggests market participants are not taking profits or stepping back. In fact, they appear to be stepping in.

This renewed demand at historically high prices could pave the way for the next leg of the rally, which could potentially attract even more capital into the market.

Topside Interest Rebuilds

A similar sentiment was echoed by QCP Capital in its latest market update, which revealed that Bitcoin’s brief pullback post-ATH saw some investors locking in gains through puts, but demand on the upside quickly resumed. A key sign of this was the aggressive buying of 1,000 call contracts for September at the 130K strike, which is a cost-effective and strategic way to play a breakout.

With a regulatory climate in the US becoming more favorable and institutional demand continuing through ETFs and spot exposure, the structural case for Bitcoin remains strong, as per the trading firm. On top of that, Strategy’s $2.1 billion sale of 10% Perpetual Preferred Stock to fund additional BTC acquisitions is expected to serve as a catalyst for further gains.