Bitcoin’s price ascent was stopped ahead of $111,000 yesterday, and the asset has retreated and calmed at around $109,000.

There’s an evident lack of volatility from most altcoins as well, aside from SUI, which has surged by 6%, and XMR, which has dumped hard.

BTC Calms at $109K

Bitcoin reminded of its bull season last week when it finally broke above $109,000 (the January 2025 all-time high) and set a fresh peak of almost $110,000. That was last Wednesday, but it was not the only record set that week.

After a violent but brief retracement, BTC went on the run once again and flew to almost $112,000 on Thursday – the Bitcoin Pizza Day – which became its latest peak.

It stood close to that level on Friday before US President Trump recommended a new set of tariffs against the EU. This has a dramatic and immediate impact on BTC’s price, which tumbled by over three grand in minutes.

Nevertheless, the bulls intervened and didn’t allow another nosedive. Just the opposite, bitcoin started to climb after the quiet weekend and jumped to $110,500 on Monday. It dropped back down to $107,500 before it aimed at $111,000 yesterday.

It didn’t see any success there and is back to $109,000 as of now. Its market cap has declined slightly to $2.165 trillion on CG, and its dominance over the alts is just shy of 61%.

XMR Slumps

The most volatile cryptocurrencies from the top 100 largest ones today are XMR and QNT. They stand on the opposite sides, though, as Monero has slumped by almost 12% to trade below $350. In contrast, QNT has gained 11% and sits close to $120.

SUI is another notable gainer after some promising news on the Cetus hack front. The asset is up by 6% and trades above $3.7.

In contrast, most other larger-cap alts, such as SOL, DOGE, ADA, XRP, TRX, HYPE, SHIB, and others, are slightly in the red. ETH and BNB have marked insignificant gains.

The total crypto market cap has remained at almost the same level as yesterday, of around $3.560 trillion on CG.