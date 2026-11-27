The cryptocurrency market staged a solid recovery today (November 27), with Bitcoin (BTC) soaring to nearly $62,000 and many popular altcoins up 3-4%. However, the momentum quickly shifted once US trading hours began, and most assets recorded major losses.

Monero (XMR) did not join the overall resurgence but tanked further in line with the rest of the market later on. Here’s what caused the initial selloff.

Another Exchange Says Goodbye

The popular privacy coin has plunged by 15% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $415 (per CoinGecko), and is the worst-performing cryptocurrency among the top 100 today. Its market capitalization fell to around $7.85 billion, making it the 14th-largest digital asset after LEO Token (LEO) surpassed it.

The main driver behind the plunge appears to be KuCoin’s decision to remove the token. The actual delisting of the XMR/USDT, XMR/USDC, XMR/ETH, and XMR/BTC trading pairs will take place on November 30.

“Users are strongly advised to update or cancel their spot trading orders prior to the time above to avoid potential losses. All trade orders will be automatically removed after trading ceases in each respective trading pair,” the exchange warned.

Withdrawals will remain available until December 31, 2026. Nonetheless, KuCoin said it may close the service before the scheduled deadline due to any project-related issues.

“Where a delisted token remains in your account after its withdrawal service closes, KuCoin may convert it into stablecoins on your behalf; Such conversion is not guaranteed,and market conditions may cause the value of a delisted token to fall sharply or become worthless,” the message reads.

This is not the first popular crypto exchange to terminate support for the token this month. About two weeks ago, MEXC delisted the XMR and DASH perpetual futures pairs. In recent years, Binance and OKX have also suspended all trading services for the asset.

Blessing in Disguise?

X user kook noted that XMR reached a new all-time high at the start of 2026, almost two years after Binance delisted it. That said, the analyst suggested the latest delisting spree could eventually be followed by another major rally, setting $5,000 as a target.

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Crypto With Gopal also recently chipped in, focusing on the short-term perspective. He said sellers have been defending the $510-$520 resistance zone, predicting that a breakdown below $475 (as it happened) could trigger further selling toward $425.