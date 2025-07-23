TL;DR

MOG Coin’s breakout above $0.00000148 confirms bullish pattern, signaling room for extended upside movement.

Open interest hits $2.95M, up 47%, showing vigorous trader activity following a technical breakout.

RSI near 67 and Supertrend support at $0.00000126 confirm MOG remains in bullish territory.

Breakout From Key Pattern Draws Attention

MOG Coin has moved above a long-term resistance level after forming a cup-and-handle pattern on the daily chart. The breakout took place just above $0.00000148. The price is now hovering near $0.00000167.

Notably, the handle formed over several weeks before breaking to the upside. This is a structure often seen before strong moves. Analyst Ali Martinez shared that the pattern could lead to a move toward $0.00000585, which would be a 250% gain from current levels.

MOG Coin $MOG has broken out of a cup and handle pattern, pointing to a target of $0.0000058523. That’s a potential 250% move from here. Still looks early! pic.twitter.com/A66Awa6HWg — Ali (@ali_charts) July 23, 2025

Using Fibonacci tools, several possible targets come into view. The 1.272 level is near $0.00000238. The 1.414 and 1.618 levels point to $0.00000305 and $0.00000346.

If the move continues, the 1.786 extension, around $0.00000585, may become relevant. These zones offer possible points where the price might slow down or stall. Holding above the neckline is key to keeping the current setup valid.

Derivatives Market Sees Heavy Activity

Open interest for MOG Coin futures has jumped to $2.95 million, up over 47% in the last 24 hours. This is the highest level on record, based on Coinglass data. Trading volume also increased by 73%, now sitting at $20 million.

Meanwhile, this rise in both metrics shows growing interest from traders. Much of this increase came after the price broke out of its handle pattern. When open interest rises with the price, it often points to strong positioning behind a move.

Indicators Still Show Strength

MOG’s daily chart shows bullish signs. The Supertrend flipped to green near $0.00000126 and remains below the current price. This trend marker now acts as support.

RSI is just below 70, sitting at 67.29. It shows the asset is gaining strength but has not yet entered an extreme zone. As long as the price holds above $0.00000126, the trend remains in place.