The world’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin continues with its BTC accumulation strategy, this time with a relatively modest purchase.

Announced just minutes ago, Michael Saylor’s brainchild has spent $75.1 million to acquire 705 BTC at an average price of $106,495 per bitcoin.

Strategy has acquired 705 BTC for ~$75.1 million at ~$106,495 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 16.9% YTD 2025. As of 6/1/2025, we hodl 580,955 $BTC acquired for ~$40.68 billion at ~$70,023 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF https://t.co/K4tex3qHrN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 2, 2025

This week’s announcement is a lot smaller than almost all made since the US elections at the end of last year. Since then, the company has made countless purchases, many of which were in the billions of dollars.

Nevertheless, Strategy’s stash continues to increase and is now at 580,955 BTC, bought for $40.68 billion or an average price of just over $70,000 per BTC. This means that the current value of the holdings is well above $60 billion, given today’s bitcoin prices (or a paper gain of around $40 billion).

Earlier today, another big BTC accumulator, Metaplanet, announced its latest acquisition, which was even bigger than that of Strategy.