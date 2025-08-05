TL;DR

Mantle prices spiked as network activity grows and the UR platform bridges traditional finance to blockchain.

Stablecoin inflows and 1,600% user growth fuel MNT’s five-month high and bullish sentiment.

Analysts eye breakout above $0.82, projecting targets up to $5 if momentum continues.

Mantle Gains Price Momentum and Higher Trading Activity

Mantle (MNT) has risen 25% in a day, reaching $0.87, its highest level in five months. The token’s market value now stands above $3 billion, while daily trading volume has grown to around $546 million, more than double the previous day.

The rally follows interest in the Mantle network. Blockchain activity is increasing steadily, and this has contributed to the market performance of the token.

Notably, Mantle’s user activity has expanded sharply. Daily active addresses grew from about 7,000 to 137,000 in a month. This growth shows that more participants are engaging with the network.

Liquidity is also moving onto Mantle. According to Lookonchain, stablecoin holdings on the network climbed 23% over the past week to $653 million. The project currently contributes about 102,000 ETH, valued at $388 million, to the Strategic ETH Reserve.

UR Platform Connects Banking and Blockchain

Recent attention has centered on Mantle’s new partnership with UR Global. The UR platform is designed to connect traditional financial services with decentralized finance. It aims to allow banking-style transactions on the Mantle network while using blockchain for security and programmability.

$MNT has started moving again

It’s gaining significant momentum and shows no signs of stopping. I believe the price increase is linked to their recently launched UR ( @UR_global ), which I mentioned earlier. It introduces the Mantle Network as a purpose-built platform for… pic.twitter.com/YL4yt6EzBH — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) August 4, 2025

Meanwhile, the system is under beta testing, and it will be launched publicly. Market observers propose that integrating real-life financial functionalities to blockchain might bring new users to the chain.

Analysts Monitor Breakout Levels

Chart patterns for MNT indicate a rising market structure. Key support lies between $0.5 and $0.55, with an accumulation area between $0.6 and $0.7.

Breaking above the $0.82 mark is considered a breakout, which may pave the way to greater bullish targets of $1.42, $3, and $5. Crypto Patel concludes that the price position has been moving upward and may advance further when the trading impetus holds.