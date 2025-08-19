TL;DR

Mantle’s breakout and Golden Cross fuel bullish momentum, with the price eyeing $1.65 after strong volume support.

Bybit Launchpool and Coinbase Futures listing provide catalysts, making MNT attractive for traders and investors.

Key support sits at $1.23 and $1.08, while bulls target a breakout toward $1.65 resistance.

Mantle Holds Gains Near $1.36

Mantle (MNT) traded at $1.36 at press time, up more than 11% in 24 hours and 35% over the week. Daily trading volume reached $508.7 million. The move came as most digital assets cooled after stronger U.S. producer price data reduced risk appetite.

Despite wider market weakness, MNT has managed to hold gains. Supporters pointed to Mantle’s large treasury, infrastructure, and restructuring efforts with Bybit as drivers behind the strength.

Bybit Launchpool Sparks Momentum

The latest rally began on August 14, when Bybit EU introduced its first launchpool with MNT. Shortly after, the exchange adjusted collateral ratios for the token across UTA Loan, Crypto Loan, and INS Loan, making MNT more favorable for lending products.

Fresh momentum followed on Monday when Coinbase International Exchange said it will open perpetual futures markets for Mantle, Reserve Rights, and SuperVerse. Trading of MNT-PERP contracts is set to start on or after August 21.

Golden Cross and Key Levels

Mantle has broken well above its long-term averages. A Golden Cross has formed, with the 50-day moving average crossing above the 200-day line, often seen as a bullish trend signal.

Resistance sits between $1.36–$1.41, which aligns with the 1.0 Fibonacci extension. If price clears this zone, the next upside target is $1.65. On the downside, support is seen at $1.23 and $1.08, with deeper support near $0.98–$0.97.

Earlier this month, Mantle broke out of a multi-month consolidation wedge, supported by strong trading volume. The breakout confirmed a structural shift toward bullish momentum.

Analysts note that holding above $1.36 could open the way toward a test of $1.65, while losing support at $1.23 could lead to a pullback toward $1.08 or $0.98.