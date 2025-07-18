TL;DR

Pi Network’s Core Team organized an online event that took place from June 28 (known as Pi2Day) until July 7, which had numerous activities and also saw the launch of two crucial features.

A few weeks after its completion, the team has published a recap outlining the most important takeaways of the event.

Pi App Studio and Challenge

The blog posts noted that more than 2.6 million Pioneers (users within the project’s ecosystem) took part in the Pi2Day Ecosystem Challenge, and 761,000 of them “powered through every step to claim this year’s limited-edition username badge and color.”

“Participation was strong across regions, showing community engagement and eagerness to explore and test new utilities as soon as they launch,” reads the statement.

It also focuses on arguably the most significant new feature for users – the Pi App Studio. The team describes it as a “no-code, AI-assisted platform, which enables anyone – regardless of technical background – to build and own functional apps in Pi’s decentralized ecosystem.”

Since its launch, nearly 35,000 community members have participated in some form, creating more than 7,600 chatbots and over 14,000 custom apps. The team provided a few examples of newly-launched apps, such as one chatbot providing information on space and the universe, and another that focuses on Pioneers living a healthier lifestyle.

It’s worth noting, though, that the Core Team said they do not verify, evaluate, endorse, or review the applications launched through the Pi App Studio and are available through the Pi Browser, and warned:

“Your use of these apps is at your own risk, and we strongly encourage you to use caution when using them.”

Pi Staking

The other significant new feature, which is perhaps even more important for Pi investors, is called Ecosystem Directory Staking. As the name suggests, it allows Pi token holders to stake their tokens, but in a relatively different manner.

EDS is a platform-level utility enabling businesses and users to “boost the ranking of Pi apps in the Ecosystem Interface by staking Pi tokens on the Mainnet blockchain.”

Even though it has been live for less than a month, it has already attracted almost 38 million Pi in total, with over 25 million tokens still actively staked. The number of Pioneers taking advantage of this feature is above 16,700.

“The staking feature introduced a community-driven way to surface apps and services that Pioneers and businesses want to promote and support.”

Although staking allows investors to lock their tokens for a certain period to earn rewards and reduce the selling pressure, the underlying asset has not felt the benefits yet. Its price is down by 10% weekly and almost 19% monthly to $0.45. Just for reference, many other crypto assets, including BTC and XRP, have gone vertical within this timeframe with new all-time highs.