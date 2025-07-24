TL;DR

A private investor lost $6M after transferring tokens to Binance before the spot listing was available.

Two early wallets exited positions at losses, adding pressure to PUMP’s already falling price.

A class-action lawsuit claims that Pump.fun operated like a digital casino, misleading users and extracting billions.

$6M Loss After Misstep on Binance

A large PUMP holder lost millions after a mistimed move. The wallet known as “PUMP Top Fund 2” sent 2 billion tokens, then worth $12.79 million, to Binance eight days ago, hoping to sell. But Binance had not listed PUMP on spot markets, and the tokens were returned. Once the funds came back, the investor quickly moved them to Bybit.

By the time of the transfer, the price had dropped to $0.003. The tokens were then worth $6.93 million. If sold today, that’s a loss of nearly $6 million from the peak value.

Private Sale Wallets Exit Positions

In addition, two wallets tied to early investors sold 1.25 billion PUMP tokens for $3.81 million. The average price was $0.00305, about half the price from a week ago. These wallets lost around $1.19 million on the trades.

Data shows that “Top Fund 1” and “Top Fund 2” had received over $150 million worth of tokens during the presale. Most of those holdings have now been sent to exchanges. Only one wallet shows a balance of $29.5 million.

Lawsuit Hits, Token Slumps Hard

The price of PUMP dropped nearly 20% in 24 hours, falling to $0.003041. Trading volume topped $933 million. The decline came after the project’s founder said there would be no airdrop soon. That update triggered selling from holders expecting extra rewards.

Meanwhile, the token is now down over 44% in the past seven days. PUMP had briefly hit an all-time high of $0.0068 on July 16 before reversing sharply.

Pump.fun is now facing legal trouble. A class-action complaint filed in New York accuses the platform and its partners of running a scheme that resembled a digital casino.

The case names the project’s pseudonymous founder “Bernie,” parent firm Baton Corp., and Solana-linked partners including Jito Labs and Solana Foundation. The lawsuit says the group misled users while extracting billions in value.