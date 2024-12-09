It seems like a recurring event now, but MicroStrategy, the world’s largest corporate holder of BTC, has announced another massive acquisition.

This time, the firm spent $2.1 billion at an average price of $98,782 to acquire 21,550 BTC.

MicroStrategy has acquired 21,550 BTC for ~$2.1 billion at ~$98,783 per #bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 43.2% QTD and 68.7% YTD. As of 12/8/2024, we hodl 423,650 $BTC acquired for ~$25.6 billion at ~$60,324 per bitcoin. $MSTR https://t.co/8r7bFqMFof — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 9, 2024

With this quite substantial purchase, Saylor and his team have increased the firm’s total bitcoin stash to 423,650 BTC. At current prices, this fortune equates to roughly $42 billion.

Given that the company spent $25.6 billion to accumulate it, this means that the NASDAQ-listed giant now sits on an unrealized profit worth more than $17 billion.

Recall that MicroStrategy has continuously been announcing large BTC purchases for the past four Mondays.

In a recent interview, Saylor, the bitcoin champion of the firm, said they will keep purchasing the asset’s top even when it surges to $1 million. He envisioned that the cryptocurrency will continue to surge in value in the following decades and will skyrocket to $13 million per BTC by 2045.