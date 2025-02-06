“Earlier today, we announced that we are now Strategy, a new name that powerfully and succinctly conveys the universal and global appeal of our company,” said Phong Le, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The rebrand came to emphasize the firm’s focus on Bitcoin and AI as transformative technologies.

“We have completed $20 billion of our $42 billion capital plan, significantly ahead of our initial timelines, while leading the digital transformation of capital in the financial markets,” Le added in reference to Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Q4 Largest Increase in BTC Stash

The earnings report revealed that the firm held 471,107 BTC worth an estimated $46 billion at current market prices.

“The fourth quarter of 2024 marked our largest ever increase in quarterly Bitcoin holdings, culminating in the acquisition of 218,887 bitcoins acquired for $20.5 billion since the end of Q3,” said Andrew Kang, Chief Financial Officer.

Strategy announces Q4 2024 financial results and launches new website https://t.co/zwmL0kNH16. Join us for our Earnings Call today at 5PM EST to hear more about our new brand, financial results, and outlook for our Bitcoin Treasury Company. $MSTR https://t.co/p1uovTN0sd — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 5, 2025

The firm reported a 74% Bitcoin Yield key performance indicator for 2024 and revised its annual BTC yield target to a minimum of 15% for 2025.

The BTC Yield is designed to measure the performance of the firm’s Bitcoin acquisition strategy and the percent change from one period to another in the amount of BTC it owns per share.

Strategy also introduced some new metrics to gauge its future performance, including the BTC Gain, which is the number of bitcoins the company has at the beginning of a period multiplied by the BTC Yield for the period.

The second metric, called BTC $Gain, takes the BTC Gain metric and translates its value into dollars based on the market price of BTC on the last day of the quarter. Strategy stated that it achieved a BTC Gain of 140,538 in 2024 and is targeting a BTC $Gain of $10 billion in 2025.

“BTC Gain and BTC $Gain are KPIs that the Company uses to assess the performance of its strategy of acquiring Bitcoin in a manner the Company believes is accretive to shareholders,” it explained.

Software Revenue Down

Nevertheless, Strategy’s legacy software business saw losses for the period, with those operations posting a fourth-quarter loss of $671 million while revenue slipped 3% to $120.7 million from $124.5 million a year ago.

Company shares (MSTR) fell 3.3% on the day to $332 in after-hours trading. However, its stock is up a whopping 586% since the same time last year, according to Google Finance.