MicroStrategy Announces New Bitcoin Buy, Now Holds Over 640,000 BTC
Strategy, a public company founded by Bitcoin proponent Michael Sayler, is the largest corporate holder of BTC in the world. It has a tradition of announcing crypto purchases each Monday, and today is no exception.
The firm revealed on its official X account that it has scooped up 196 BTC for approximately $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin. Thus, its total holdings increased to 640,031 BTC acquired for roughly $47.35 billion.
The USD equivalent of the stash exceeds $71.7 billion, meaning that Strategy is currently sitting on an unrealized profit of the staggering $24.35 billion. Moreover, Strategy’s holdings represent 3.2% of BTC’s circulating supply.
The latest buy is much more modest than some previous ones. Last week, the firm announced the acquisition of 850 BTC for almost $100 million, whereas over the summer, it made some multi-billion-dollar purchases.
