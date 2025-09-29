Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

MicroStrategy Announces New Bitcoin Buy, Now Holds Over 640,000 BTC

The latest acquisition is much smaller than the previous ones.
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
Last updated: Sep 29, 2025 @ 12:24 UTC (11 hours ago)

Share:

Share:

Strategy, a public company founded by Bitcoin proponent Michael Sayler, is the largest corporate holder of BTC in the world. It has a tradition of announcing crypto purchases each Monday, and today is no exception.

The firm revealed on its official X account that it has scooped up 196 BTC for approximately $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin. Thus, its total holdings increased to 640,031 BTC acquired for roughly $47.35 billion.

The USD equivalent of the stash exceeds $71.7 billion, meaning that Strategy is currently sitting on an unrealized profit of the staggering $24.35 billion. Moreover, Strategy’s holdings represent 3.2% of BTC’s circulating supply.

The latest buy is much more modest than some previous ones. Last week, the firm announced the acquisition of 850 BTC for almost $100 million, whereas over the summer, it made some multi-billion-dollar purchases.

SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Michael Saylor MicroStrategy
News Icon

About the author

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov

Dimitar got interested in cryptocurrencies back in 2018 amid the prolonged bear market. His biggest passion in the field is Bitcoin and he was fascinated with its journey. With a flair for producing high-quality content, he started covering the cryptocurrency space in late 2018. His hobby is football.