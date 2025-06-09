Michael Saylor announced that Strategy has made yet another considerable Bitcoin buy, adding 1045 BTC to its stash.

The company spent approximately $110.2 million at $105,426 per coin. Year-to-date, Strategy has achieved a BTC yield of 17.1% and as of yesterday, it holds 582,000 BTC acquired for $70,086 each, currently worth almost $41 billion.

Strategy has acquired 1,045 BTC for ~$110.2 million at ~$105,426 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 17.1% YTD 2025. As of 6/8/2025, we hodl 582,000 $BTC acquired for ~$40.79 billion at ~$70,086 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/9cpK5vtVwW — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 9, 2025

The most recent purchase doesn’t really come as a surprise as the company has virtually created a BTC playbook for diversifying corporate treasuries with the leading digital asset.

This move reaffirms Saylor’s growing positivity on the asset. Recall that he’s a firm believer that Bitcoin will reach a price of $1 million once Wall Street firms start allocating just 10% of their reserves into it.