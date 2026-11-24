Saylor believes allowing investors to borrow against BTC could reduce forced selling and bring a much larger pool of capital into the market.

Michael Saylor, who is Strategy’s Executive Chairman, said that the company will buy all available Bitcoin and eventually push its price to $10 million per unit.

He said this while speaking at the ITC Conference in Miami on November 23, where he outlined a long-term plan for the firm.

Saylor Outlines Four Drivers Behind Bitcoin’s $10 Million Target

In his keynote, Saylor suggested that the main force that could push BTC from its current price near $60,000 is bank adoption. According to him, when banks lend against an asset, investors can gain exposure without selling their existing holdings.

Bitcoin has historically suffered from limited access to traditional financing that often forced holders who needed liquidity to sell their BTC or use derivatives to generate income. But all that is changing, with roughly $50 billion to $60 billion worth of Bitcoin, per Saylor’s estimation, now being financed through BlackRock’s IBIT ETF and up to 12 banks already providing loans against the product.

“As we go forward next year, the year thereafter, you’ll start to be able to borrow money from Citi or Wells Fargo or Charles Schwab against the underlying Bitcoin. That’s a big deal,” the Strategy executive said.

Another part of the plan is digital credit, with Saylor estimating that the market, which his firm launched in January 2025, has grown to about $15 billion in 18 months, and the company is looking to issue even more credit, with the proceeds used to buy additional BTC.

“We intend to sell $15 billion a year. Then we’re going to sell $100 billion. Then we’re going to sell a trillion,” he told the audience. “And when we sell that, we buy the Bitcoin, which will drive up the price of Bitcoin.”

The BTC maximalist also pointed out that AI-related disruption had become a near-term headwind for crypto. He argued that investors have been moving capital into AI companies, including the recent Anthropic IPO. However, he believes that at some point, the wealth being created by the AI sector will flow into digital assets.

Lastly, Saylor expects either the Federal Reserve or the US Treasury will eventually intervene in matters concerning government debt through measures like monetary easing or debt purchases because the wider economy cannot sustain the current borrowing costs indefinitely.

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Strategy Wants to Become the Central Bank of Crypto

One interesting tidbit that came from Saylor’s presentation is his company’s ambition beyond accumulating Bitcoin. According to him, Strategy is emerging as a central bank for the crypto economy, with digital credit and equity products built around its BTC stash, which recently went up by another 457 units bought for nearly $30 million. That acquisition came even with the treasury firm’s position falling deep into unrealized losses as the primary cryptocurrency plummeted to multi-year lows.

The executive pointed out that Strategy already owns about 4% of all Bitcoin, numbered at 851,305 BTC, and that it plans to keep expanding that position, with his closing declaration leaving little room for ambiguity: