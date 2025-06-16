Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor met with Pakistani officials, including State Minister on Blockchain Bilal Bin Saqib and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, according to a June 15 Dawn News report.

Saylor praised Pakistan’s progressive approach to cryptocurrency adoption and urged the country to consider Bitcoin as a sovereign reserve asset for monetary resilience.

“Bitcoin is the strongest asset for long-term national resilience,” he said, adding, “Emerging markets like Pakistan have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to leapfrog into the future of finance.”

Pakistan’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

In March, the country launched the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), which aims to regulate and integrate blockchain technology into its financial system. Aurangzeb expressed ambitions for Pakistan to lead the Global South in digital asset development and adoption.

“Pakistan aspires to lead the Global South in the development and adoption of digital assets, setting a benchmark for innovation, regulation, and inclusive growth in the digital economy.”

Bitcoin pioneer Michael Saylor hails Pakistan’s crypto leap after key pact with US firm Chainalysis!

A bold step into the digital future. pic.twitter.com/Mj9SFdWryb — Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi (@MansurQr) June 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Saqib praised Saylor for his efforts in transforming a “mid-sized software firm into a $100 billion company, purely through strategic vision, bold conviction, and disciplined execution.”

“If private individuals can build that in the US, why can’t Pakistan, as a nation, do the same? We have the talent, the story, and the energy.”

According to the Ministry of Finance press release on Sunday, the dialogue was hailed as a “milestone” in Pakistan’s effort to build a robust digital assets policy framework, attract global institutional interest, and “position itself as a Web3 and Bitcoin-ready emerging market.”

The PCC is set to play a pivotal role in “formulating policies, fostering innovation, and ensuring a secure and forward-thinking approach to crypto adoption in Pakistan,” the Finance Division said.

Saqib signalled intentions to establish a strategic BTC reserve while speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas in May.

Saylor Hints at Another BTC Buy

Michael Saylor was back on X, posting the screenshot from his company portfolio tracker on Sunday, hinting at another Bitcoin purchase by Strategy.

Last Monday, he did the same thing, and the firm purchased an additional $110 million worth of the asset.

Bigger Dots are ₿etter pic.twitter.com/vm1UItzmRb — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 15, 2025

Strategy currently holds 582,000 BTC worth around $62 billion at current prices. It has a dollar cost average purchase price of just over $70,000 per coin and an unrealized profit of 52%, or $21 billion.