Michael Saylor Breaks Silence After Strategy’s Third BTC Sale (Flash News)

Never sell your bitcoin was not meant for companies, he explained.

Michael Saylor, co-founder, former CEO, and current Chairman of the world’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin, spoke after the company announced its third BTC sale in the past few months.

He weighed in on a statement he had made countless times in the past: “Never sell your bitcoin,” but noted that it was meant for “savers.”

Saylor assured that he, as an individual investor, has never sold a single BTC, but Strategy is a public company, “not my wallet.”

“Since 2020, it has disclosed it may buy or sell BTC to manage capital. Our shared conviction in Bitcoin remains unchanged.”

Strategy disposed of another 1,638 BTC in the past week, which builds on the 3,588 units sold at the end of June.

The company also used the capital to repurchase more of its own STRC shares. This reinforced the asset’s price, which has climbed to $92. Although it’s still below its par price of $100, it has rebounded swiftly from the recent lows of $75.