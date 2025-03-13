MGX has invested $2 billion in Binance, potentially marking one of the biggest funding deals in the industry’s history.

This initiative represents the Abu Dhabi-based investment firm’s first entry into the digital asset and blockchain sectors, securing a minority stake in Binance.

A Strategic Deal for Crypto and Blockchain Innovation

In a March 12 announcement, the crypto exchange said the transaction is its first institutional investment, marking a major step in digital asset adoption. It is also the largest funding deal made with a crypto company and the biggest ever paid in stablecoin.

With this initiative, MGX aims to promote innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain technology, and finance. The firm’s Managing Director & CEO, Ahmed Yahia, highlighted this:

“MGX’s investment in Binance reflects our commitment to advancing blockchain’s transformative potential for digital finance. As institutional adoption accelerates, the need for secure, compliant, and scalable blockchain infrastructure and solutions has never been greater,” he said.

Binance CEO Richard Teng echoed the sentiments, stating:

“This investment by MGX is a significant milestone for the crypto industry and for Binance. Together, we are shaping the future of digital finance. Our goal is to build a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem, with a strong focus on compliance, security, and user protection.”

Teng, who previously led the Abu Dhabi Financial Services Regulatory Authority, played a key role in shaping one of the world’s first crypto regulatory frameworks, making his leadership important in the exchange’s compliance strategy.

Strong Presence in the UAE

Binance has a notable footprint in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a nation known for its progressive approach to digital assets. The exchange employs approximately 1,000 of its 5,000 global workforce in the country.

Last year, its Dubai subsidiary obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), allowing it to offer various exchange and trading services in the area. Additionally, the platform’s Abu Dhabi branch received regulatory approval to provide custody services from the Abu Dhabi Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

The latest development comes as 2025 sees a surge in crypto venture capital funding. According to data from The TIE Terminal, 137 crypto companies raised a combined $1.11 billion in funding in February alone. The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector raised nearly $176 million across 20 projects, while eight business service providers secured a combined $230.7 million. Startups in security services, payments, and artificial intelligence also attracted substantial funding.

MGX, a technology-focused investment firm, specializes in accelerating AI-driven advancements across multiple industries, including semiconductors, infrastructure, and software.