Tokyo-listed Bitcoin holder Metaplanet has purchased an additional 108.786 Bitcoin for 1 billion yen, reflecting its ongoing bullish stance on the crypto asset.

The latest stash is worth around $6.7 million.

Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings

According to the official statement released on Monday, Metaplanet – often referred to as Japan’s MicroStrategy – now holds 639.503 BTC, with a current market value of around $40.6 million. The firm disclosed that it acquired the additional bitcoins at an average price of 9.19 million yen ($61,880) per coin, while its total bitcoin purchases averaged 9.32 million yen ($62,790) per bitcoin.

The Japanese company has ramped up its bitcoin purchases over the past few months. In May, it declared that it was adopting the cryptocurrency as a key part of its treasury reserve strategy. Last week, it announced the acquisition of another 107.913 BTC, worth approximately 1 billion yen ($6.9 million).

Data compiled by Google Finance revealed that the firm’s stock price jumped over 12% following the announcement on October 7th, peaking at 1,045 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, but later declining to 988 yen.

Metaplanet announced in August that it had obtained a 1 billion yen (worth around $6.8 million) loan from shareholder MMXX Ventures to boost its Bitcoin reserves. The loan features a 0.1% annual interest rate and a six-month term, beginning August 8, with repayment in a single lump sum. If the company uses the full loan amount for Bitcoin, it could purchase approximately 118.5 BTC at current prices.

Metaplanet’s Strategic Options Sale

Metaplanet also recently announced that it had sold 223 bitcoin put option contracts with a strike price of $62,000 and a maturity date of December 27.

The deal was made with Singapore-based digital asset trading firm QCP Capital as the counterparty. The announcement revealed that Metaplanet received a premium of 23.972 BTC ($1.44 million).

Metaplanet provided $13.826 million in collateral and received a 0.1075 BTC premium per contract upfront. The transaction yielded a nominal return of 10.75% and an annualized return of 45.63%.