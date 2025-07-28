Continuing its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy, Metaplanet has just added another 780 BTC to its treasury.

The latest addition pushes its total holdings to 17,132 BTC, which is worth more than $2 billion.

Metaplanet Adds 780 BTC

In an update shared by Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich, the company disclosed a remarkable year-to-date (YTD) Bitcoin yield of 449.7% for 2025. The latest development came less than a month ago, when it purchased 797 BTC. This buying spree aligns with the Tokyo-listed firm’s revised “555 Million Plan,” which replaced its previous 21,000 BTC target for 2026.

Under the new roadmap, the firm aims to hit 100,000 BTC by the end of this year and scale up to 210,000 BTC by 2027.

It was in April 2024 that Metaplanet first embraced its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Since then, the company has aggressively scooped up the digital asset, earning the moniker “Japanese MicroStrategy.” Metaplanet’s Bitcoin-focused strategy paid off in the second quarter as revenue reached 1.1 billion yen (which is around $7.6 million. This represents a 42.4% year-over-year jump, according to its latest quarterly report released earlier this month.

Just as Metaplanet ramps up its Bitcoin reserves, SharpLink Gaming is gaining momentum in the Ethereum market.

SharpLink Acquires 77,210 ETH

The Nasdaq-listed firm has made a fresh purchase of 77,210 ETH, estimated to be around $295 million.

In its latest update, Lookonchain revealed that the move brings the total Ether holdings of the company to over 438,000 ETH, worth more than $1.7 billion, which positions SharpLink as the second-largest corporate holder of ETH after Bitmine Immersion Tech. Interestingly, most of the newly acquired ETH has already been staked.

The aggressive expansion comes on the heels of a leadership shakeup, as former BlackRock executive Joseph Chalom stepped in as co-CEO.

Data from Yahoo Finance reported that Sharplink closed at $21.99 on July 25, with a 5.7% decline for the day. The stock shed $1.33 during regular trading hours. Despite the drop, the stock showed strong signs of recovery in pre-market trading, as it rose to $23.53, a 7% increase from the previous close.