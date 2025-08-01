One of the many companies to convert to a BTC treasury has made adjustments to its already ambitious plans for accumulating the asset.

The former hotel business has posted some impressive numbers since its transition, and it is maintaining this pace.

The Issuance Strategy

The publicly traded company, Metaplanet Inc., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has released a notice stating that it plans to increase the total number of authorized shares (the maximum legal amount possible) that it can issue.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), led by the Board of Directors, has decided to amend the Articles of Incorporation, specifically related to the increase of these shares from 1.61 billion to 2.723 billion, allowing for more flexible financing.

Additionally, a shelf registration (the process of registering securities for future sale, usually with a governing body) was issued for Class A and B Perpetual Preferred Shares, up to ¥277.5 billion ($1.8 billion), making a total of ¥555 billion ($3.7 billion) in potential raise.

Perpetual Preferred Shares are a type of stock that pays a fixed dividend to investors for as long as the company remains in business. It does not have a maturity date or a specific buyback date, and there are notable differences between the two classes.

The former can be deemed “safer,” but are less flexible. Considered a higher priority, upon the firm making a profit, shareholders of this class receive payment first; however, selling them back to the issuing company is not possible.

The latter can be described as “riskier” but more flexible. As they are of lower priority, in the event of financial struggles for the organization, sales of Class B shares occur after those of Class A, with the key difference being that this class can be converted to regular shares and sold at a later stage, provided certain criteria are met.

The Acquisition Strategy

At the beginning of June, the company announced its plan to acquire 210,000 BTC by 2027, representing a significant upgrade from its initial goals at the start of 2025, which were to accrue 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, followed by 21,000 BTC by the end of 2026.

This is all part of the broader “555 million plan,” cleverly in line with the current goal of raising ¥555 billion in preferred stock. By mid-July, the corporation had achieved a 430.2% BTC yield, a key performance indicator (KPI) that reflects the percentage change in the ratio of its Bitcoin holdings to fully diluted common shares.

Naturally, as a result, the company’s market capitalization has also increased, and is currently up over 190% year-to-date (YTD) at the time of printing, according to data from Google Finance.

On BitcoinTreasuries, the enterprise is currently ranked 7th with 17,132 bitcoins in its coffers, nearing the 18,430 stash of Trump Media, and with a noticeable lead over the 12,830 BTC held by Galaxy Digital Ltd.

These amounts correspond to $197 billion, $212 billion, and $148 billion, respectively.