Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin investment firm, is set to be included in the MSCI Japan Index on February 28, a move expected to drive significant investment inflows.

This development comes as the company’s stock continues to flourish in the Asian market, making it the fastest-growing equity in the country.

Implications of the Milestone

Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, revealed the news in a February 13 X post, saying, “Metaplanet will be included in the MSCI Japan Index on the 28th of this month.” He added that the development further solidified the company’s position as Asia’s leading Bitcoin Treasury Company and expanded its reach in global markets.

MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) is a major global provider of stock market indexes commonly relied upon by institutional players to inform their investment strategies. The indicator monitors large and mid-sized companies in Japan and serves as a key reference point for international funds placing capital in Japanese stocks.

Metaplanet’s inclusion in the MSCI Japan Index is expected to boost its visibility among institutional investors worldwide. The company anticipates increased passive investment inflows as funds and ETFs that track MSCI indexes automatically add its stock to their portfolios.

Furthermore, this achievement affirms its market growth and highlights the success of its Bitcoin-focused strategy.

Stock Growth and Future Plans

The announcement comes as the Japanese firm continues to experience unprecedented stock growth fueled by rising demand for Bitcoin in the country. According to Google Finance data, its stock price has surged more than 3,900% over the past year, making it the fastest-rising equity in the country.

Originally operating as a hotel developer, the company pivoted to a Bitcoin-first approach in early 2024 after pandemic-related disruptions forced the closure of most of its properties. Since then, it has outperformed all other Japanese stocks by attracting retail investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin.

Frequently compared to the US-based MicroStrategy, Metaplanet began accumulating Bitcoin in May 2024, mirroring the strategy of its American counterpart. Following the firm’s latest and largest acquisition of 619.7 BTC in December, its Bitcoin holdings now stand at 1,761.98 coins, worth around $169 million.

Looking ahead, CEO Gerovich has outlined an ambitious roadmap for 2025. In January, he announced plans to expand the Tokyo-listed firm’s Bitcoin reserves to 10,000 BTC. To achieve this, the company plans to leverage accretive capital market tools while enhancing transparency and shareholder engagement.

Additionally, Metaplanet aims to build partnerships that will drive Bitcoin adoption in Japan and beyond while also seeking to strengthen its role within the broader crypto ecosystem. It also disclosed in December 2024 that it would formally establish Bitcoin treasury operations as a core business line.