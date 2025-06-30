Tokyo-listed investment firm, Metaplanet, has once again expanded its Bitcoin reserves with the purchase of 1,005 BTC for approximately $108 million.

The latest acquisition has pushed its total holdings to 13,350 BTC, surpassing CleanSpark to become the fifth-largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin.

Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Stash

In a statement, the company’s CEO, Simon Gerovich, disclosed it paid an average of around $107,601 per BTC in its latest purchase, with the total stash currently valued near $1.45 billion at current market rates. The acquisition aligns with Metaplanet’s accelerated Bitcoin accumulation strategy, which was revised earlier this year with ambitions to amass over 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027.

The exec also added,

“Just 3 months ago, we announced live at our shareholder meeting that we hit 3,350 BTC – and now we’ve added 10,000 more to reach 13,350 BTC.”

The firm’s Bitcoin purchase was financed in part through the issuance of ¥30 billion ($208 million) in zero-coupon, non-interest-bearing bonds, which is scheduled to mature in December 2025, which aligns with its ongoing approach to using debt and equity channels to fund BTC buys while simultaneously conducting bond buybacks to optimize its capital structure.

According to its disclosures, the company said that it aims to maintain a shareholder-aligned approach by tracking a proprietary BTC yield metric, measuring Bitcoin per fully diluted share, which has sharply increased following the latest purchase.

The company has logged a quarter-to-date BTC yield of over 129%. Metaplanet’s shares responded positively to the development. It rose nearly 10% on the day of the announcement in Tokyo, and continued a rally that has seen its stock climb over 350% year-to-date.

Climbing Corporate Bitcoin Leaderboard

According to the leaderboard updated by BitcoinTreasuries, Metaplanet is currently trailing behind Strategy, Marathon Digital, Twenty One Capital, and Riot Platforms, which currently hold 592,345 BTC, 49,179 BTC, 37,229.7 BTC, and 19,225 BTC, respectively.

The company had recently left Tesla behind just last week, following continued aggressive accumulation.