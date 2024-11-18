In a bid to grow its Bitcoin portfolio, Tokyo-listed Metaplanet has announced a new debt issuance during a Board of Directors meeting held on November 18th.

The filing shows that the company plans to sell one-year ordinary bonds worth 1.75 billion yen—$11.3 million—with an annual interest rate of 0.36%. The entire amount raised will be allocated to Bitcoin purchases.

According to the official document, the bonds are structured with a 1-year maturity, with redemption set for November 17, 2025, at their full face value of ¥100 per ¥100 denomination. The drawdown is scheduled to occur immediately after the completion of all guarantee and collateral arrangements.

The proceeds from this bond issuance are specifically earmarked for purchasing Bitcoin, a move that aligns with the company’s strategy to ramp up its cryptocurrency reserves.

Metaplanet has closely followed the footsteps of business intelligence company MicroStrategy by implementing a financial approach centered around investments in Bitcoin. The firm began acquiring BTC in April 2024 as a hedge against the instability of the yen and concerns over Japan’s debt situation.

To date, Metaplanet owns 1,018 BTC, currently valued at approximately $93 million, as per data compiled by Bitcoin Treasuries. It also leverages options trading to further grow its cryptocurrency holdings.

The Japanese investment firm’s Bitcoin stash still pales in comparison to MicroStrategy’s, as the latter recently boosted its holdings by 51,780 BTC, bringing its total to 331,200 BTC. The business intelligence giant remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder by a significant margin.