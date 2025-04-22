Japan’s first and only publicly listed Bitcoin Treasury Company, Metaplanet, has announced the acquisition of an additional 330 BTC. This brings its total holdings to 4,855 BTC.

The latest purchase, which is worth approximately 4.02 billion yen ($26.6 million), was executed at an average price of 12,181,570 yen per Bitcoin.

This marks Metaplanet’s third BTC acquisition in April 2025 alone.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Push

Based on current market prices, with Bitcoin trading above $87,300, the company’s total BTC holdings are now worth over $423 million. Metaplanet has funded these strategic acquisitions through capital market activities and operating income to boost shareholder value through Bitcoin exposure.

The firm utilizes a metric known as “BTC Yield” to evaluate the effectiveness of this strategy. BTC Yield reflects the change in the ratio of Bitcoin holdings to fully diluted shares outstanding, and offers insight into Bitcoin accretion net of share dilution. For the current quarter to date (April 1-21, 2025), Metaplanet has reported a BTC Yield of 12.1%, following a 95.6% yield in the previous quarter.

In addition to BTC Yield, Metaplanet also reports BTC Gain and BTC ¥ Gain. These two metrics help quantify the hypothetical increase in Bitcoin holdings and their yen-equivalent value, respectively, assuming no share dilution. These performance indicators aim to provide greater transparency and context for shareholders monitoring the financial impact of the company’s Bitcoin strategy.

Metaplanet’s aggressive accumulation of Bitcoin has placed it among the top ten public holders globally. This milestone was achieved earlier this month. While broader markets contend with global tariff concerns and waning investor sentiment, Metaplanet continues to lean into digital assets.

Another Japanese Firm Joins Bitcoin Wave

Other Japanese firms are beginning to follow suit. For instance, fashion company ANAP Holdings recently acquired over 16 BTC via its subsidiary, ANAP Lightning Capital. The move was indicative of a growing institutional interest in cryptocurrency within Japan’s corporate landscape.

The company reportedly stated,

“The global trend of BTC becoming a reserve asset is irreversible.”