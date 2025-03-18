Metaplanet Inc. announced on March 18 that it had issued ¥2 billion ($13.3 million) in zero-interest ordinary bonds to finance further Bitcoin acquisitions.

The development is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its holdings of the number one cryptocurrency.

Details From the Bond Issuance

According to the announcement, the 9th series of ordinary bonds, allocated entirely to EVO FUND, carries a face value of ¥50 million per bond.

The instruments bear no interest and will be redeemed at face value on September 17, 2025. Early redemption is allowed, provided the bondholder gives at least one business day’s notice.

Additionally, the company can redeem portions of it if proceeds from the exercise of its 14th to 17th series of stock acquisition rights reach a sufficient threshold. This development follows a previous bond sale on March 12, in which the firm raised another ¥2 billion to fund further Bitcoin purchases.

Metaplanet Buys Additional 150 BTC

On the same day, the Japanese investment firm disclosed that it had also acquired an additional 150 BTC for approximately $12.5 million at an average price of $83,508. This buy increased the firm’s total holdings to 3,200 BTC. The company’s reserves were acquired for about $266.2 million and are worth approximately $265.9 million at current market prices.

The firm tracks the effectiveness of its Bitcoin accumulation strategy using a metric known as Bitcoin Yield (BTC Yield). Between January 1 and March 18, 2025, it has recorded a BTC yield of 60.8%.

The latest buy follows a series of aggressive Bitcoin purchases by the company. Last week, Metaplanet bought 162 BTC for approximately $13.5 million at an average price of $83,123. Other recent acquisitions include 497 BTC for $43.9 million on March 5, 156 BTC for $13.4 million on March 3, 68 BTC for $6.6 million on February 20, and 269 BTC for $26 million on February 17.

CEO Simon Gerovich announced in January plans to secure 10,000 BTC by the close of this year and 21,000 BTC by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, Google Finance data shows that Metaplanet’s shares closed down 0.49% at ¥4,030 on Tuesday in Japan. However, the stock has gained 12.73% year-to-date and has climbed 1,819% over the past 12 months.

On March 18, the firm also surpassed Chinese gaming company Boyaa Interactive International as Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. It also holds the 12th position worldwide.