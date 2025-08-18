Metaplanet announced the purchase of 775 Bitcoin for approximately $93 million at an average price of $120,006 per BTC.

The latest acquisition brings its total holdings to 18,888 BTC as of August 18, 2025.

Ramping Up Bitcoin Reserves

According to its official filing, Metaplanet stated that its cumulative Bitcoin investment amounts to approximately $1.94 billion, acquired at an average cost of $102,653 per BTC.

The Tokyo-listed firm has often been compared to Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) for its Bitcoin-focused treasury plan, and has maintained momentum with a string of weekly acquisitions that continue to draw market scrutiny.

Following its aggressive buying push that began last year, the company purchased 463 BTC worth $53 million on August 4, followed by 518 BTC valued at $61.4 million on August 12. These acquisitions highlight Metaplanet’s ambition to expand its Bitcoin reserves at a steady pace.

And this stance has already influenced many players in Asia, where companies are increasingly weighing Bitcoin as a treasury asset, which has also been catalyzed by the growing regulatory clarity in regional markets.

Last week, Taiwan’s WiseLink became the latest company to adopt a BTC treasury strategy as it committed $10 million through a convertible note to Nasdaq-listed Top Win International. The move not only strengthens WiseLink’s “Bitcoin + Cross-Border Finance” framework but also indicates a wider trend of regional corporates integrating digital assets into traditional business strategies.

Other examples of Asia accelerating the corporate Bitcoin race. South Korea’s K Wave Media, which partnered with Galaxy Digital to advance its own BTC treasury plans, and Singapore’s Genius Group, which raised its target from 1,000 BTC to 10,000 BTC.

Strongest Quarter in Company History

Owing to its BTC strategy, Metaplanet reported its strongest quarter ever in Q2. CEO Simon Gerovich called it the company’s best performance in history. Ordinary profit surged to $117.8 million, reversing a $46.7 million loss in the prior quarter, while net income climbed to $75.1 million from a $33.7 million loss a year earlier.

Revenue rose 41% quarter-on-quarter to $8.4 million, with gross profit increasing 38% to $5.5 million. Additionally, the company recorded a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 468.1% in 2025.

“We continue to project full-year revenue of ¥3.4 billion and operating profit of ¥2.5 billion, supported by recurring cash-secured-put premiums and operational performance. Positive operating cash flow enables redeployment of capital raised in equity markets into Bitcoin acquisitions, with the objective of compounding NAV per share over the long term.”