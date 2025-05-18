The Japanese hospitality firm Metaplanet has disclosed record-breaking earnings for the first quarter of the year, primarily attributing the success to its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

According to the firm’s Q1 Earnings Report, its Bitcoin strategy contributed 88% to its revenue of 877 million Japanese yen ($6 million). Metaplanet’s consistent BTC accumulation has also earned it the spot of the 11th-largest public company by bitcoin holdings globally and number one in Asia.

Metaplanet Posts Record Q1 Financials

From January 1 to date, Metaplanet has added 5,034 BTC to its balance sheet, increasing its holdings by 3.9x to 6,796 BTC. These purchases were funded by a moving-strike warrant program, which enabled the company to issue equity without setting a fixed discount or strike.

As of May 10, the hospitality entity had executed 87% of the program, raising 76.6 billion yen ($524.8 million) and becoming the largest public equity issuer in the country. With the funds raised, Metaplanet has achieved approximately 68% of its near-term 10,000 BTC goal at a cost basis of 13.27 million yen ($90,929) per BTC.

Although the company recorded a 7.4 billion yen ($50.7 million) unrealized loss on its BTC position by the end of the quarter due to market prices, bitcoin’s recent rally has fully reversed the losses. The firm reported unrealized BTC gains of 13.5 billion yen ($92.5 million) as of May 12.

Evaluating its treasury performance, Metaplanet reported a BTC yield of 170% and a BTC gain of 2,996 BTC. These metrics measure the growth in BTC per diluted share and the BTC per shareholder unit.

Embracing a Bitcoin Treasury

Metaplanet said last quarter’s report posted the strongest financial result in its 20-year corporate history. The company’s core operating metrics and Bitcoin treasury key performance indicators (KPIs) also broke its records for the first time.

The entity recorded an operating profit of 593 million yen (over $4 million) after an 11% uptick quarter-on-quarter. Revenue rose 8%, while total assets surged 81% to 55 billion yen (more than $376.8 million) within the same time frame.

Due to the success of its Bitcoin treasury strategy, Metaplanet is urging other companies to consider adopting Bitcoin, offering its capital strategy as a blueprint.

“Our results speak for themselves: we don’t set targets to feel safe—we set them to exceed them, quarter after quarter. The global feedback loop between capital markets and Bitcoin is just beginning. Metaplanet intends to be its premier conduit,” the company said.